India leans on domestic strengths to withstand global shocks: S&P Global

India’s vast domestic market is providing a crucial cushion against global turbulence, allowing the country to retain its position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, according to a new study by ratings agency S&P Global.

The report, India Forward: Shifting Horizons, projects the economy will expand 6.5% in 2025-26, even as shifting trade policies and volatile financial markets weigh on global growth.

S&P notes that while external shocks have tested India in the past, they have not derailed its long-term trajectory.

“A favourable monsoon season, low crude oil prices and reduced interest rates will support Indian growth; however, downside risks are on the horizon. The direct and indirect impacts of tariffs alongside declining growth in trade destinations will test India’s economic resilience,” the report said.

“The Indian economic outlook for FY26 and beyond will be influenced by global tariff shocks and how domestic buffers and policy levers can be shaped to provide a cushion,” it added.

To be sure, the US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, including a 25% penalty tied to purchases of Russian crude oil, which is likely to adversely impact the Indian economy.

These levies are expected to be eventually negotiated down, though the uncertainty continues to weigh on sentiment and investment.

India has criticized the US tariffs move as punitive, warning of potential disruptions to supply chains and capital flows.

However, the S&P Global report warned that while domestic factors largely drive the Indian economy, its exposure to advanced economies through trade and capital flows is increasing its short-term vulnerability to global economic disruptions.

Reforms-led resilience Meanwhile, the report also highlighted that India’s resilience stems from a mix of economic reforms, infrastructure spending and process improvements that have gradually widened India’s growth advantage over advanced economies.

“Frameworks that accelerate infrastructure development, promote inclusive reforms, foster private investments, diversify trade and build resilient supply chains can help India seize opportunities,” said Atul Arya, chief energy strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The study also highlighted several areas where India is seeking to scale up its ambitions.

For instance, the private credit market is expected to expand sharply, filling financing gaps left by traditional lenders while avoiding systemic risks, thanks to its limited integration with the broader financial system, the report said.

India is also emerging as a global hub for digital infrastructure, projected to overtake Japan and Australia by 2028 to become the Asia-Pacific region’s second-largest market for data centre electricity demand, it said.

Longer-term bets are also in play. India aims to leverage its vast thorium reserves by liberalizing its nuclear sector, with legislative changes anticipated as early as 2026, it added.

India’s shipbuilding industry, which accounts for less than 1% of global market share today, has set its sights on breaking into the world’s top five by 2047, the report said.