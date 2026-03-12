Chennai: Early February, India Inc heaved a sigh of relief. The US trade deal was finalized and tariffs fell. Industry leaders, who had spent most of 2025 battling trade disruption, hoped that 2026 will herald a new beginning. But by the end of the month, they were facing a disruption again—far severe than what the tariffs had caused.
The long shadow of Hormuz: Why the energy shock will haunt India long after the guns fall silent
SummaryA ceasefire won’t clear the coast. From paralyzed gas plants to broken textile looms, the global economy, and India, could face a gruelling road to recovery. What exactly is the timeline?
Chennai: Early February, India Inc heaved a sigh of relief. The US trade deal was finalized and tariffs fell. Industry leaders, who had spent most of 2025 battling trade disruption, hoped that 2026 will herald a new beginning. But by the end of the month, they were facing a disruption again—far severe than what the tariffs had caused.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More