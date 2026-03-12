The long shadow of Hormuz: Why the energy shock will haunt India long after the guns fall silent

On 28 February, Trump did what all his predecessors hesitated to do—attack Iran. The West Asian nation, weakened considerably in recent months due to military setbacks and popular uprising among its people unhappy with their economic condition, did not collapse as Trump had expected. It not only fired missiles and drones at Israel and other Arab neighbours, but also did something it has never done before. It closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial sea lane that carries about 15% of global oil and 20% of the gas demand. On an average, 138 vessels pass through this passageway that connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea every day carrying 14 million barrels of crude and 290 million cubic metres of liquified natural gas (LNG). Very few have passed through it in the last 12 days. Oil and gas prices have consequently shot up.