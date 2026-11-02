Policy making usually involves trade-offs. Monetary policy has to choose between inflation and growth. Fiscal policy must balance prudence with deficit spending. Currency policy faces a choice between supporting the exchange rate and protecting foreign exchange reserves. The more uncertain the times, the harder it becomes to balance competing objectives. Today, more than ever, policy making is as much art as science, and policies must remain flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances.
Why India faces three balancing acts—and why they are tough to achieve
SummaryIndia faces critical economic trade-offs: balancing fuel affordability against market price signals, optimizing interest rates for household savers versus borrowers, and offering tax incentives for foreign capital while preserving fiscal stability.
Policy making usually involves trade-offs. Monetary policy has to choose between inflation and growth. Fiscal policy must balance prudence with deficit spending. Currency policy faces a choice between supporting the exchange rate and protecting foreign exchange reserves. The more uncertain the times, the harder it becomes to balance competing objectives. Today, more than ever, policy making is as much art as science, and policies must remain flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances.
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