Why India faces three balancing acts—and why they are tough to achieve

A tax cut may or may not bring FPI inflows back, but it would certainly reduce the government’s revenue receipts. In 2024-25, long-term capital gains tax receipts (across domestic and foreign investors) amounted to ₹1.29 trillion, around 10% of personal income tax receipts. STT collections are also growing strongly, particularly after rates were hiked in April 2026. Total STT receipts are budgeted at ₹737 billion in 2026-27. While neither tax is a major source of revenue, they are crucial to supporting revenue in a year when expenditure is likely to go up on multiple fronts. Higher fertilizer prices are expected to push up fertilizer subsidies, El Niño-related agricultural distress may increase rural spending and food assistance, and excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel could bring down excise collections. In sum, the fiscal deficit may be higher than budgeted, which would mean higher government borrowing.



These concerns are particularly relevant given the recent run-up in government yields: the benchmark 10-year rate has gained 82 bps in ten months, the steepest rise in recent years. With interest outgo at 38% of revenue receipts, a rise in borrowing rates would add to fiscal pressures.