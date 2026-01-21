On board the reform express: 10 milestones India must hit
N Madhavan 9 min read 21 Jan 2026, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
When it comes to reforms, 2025 was the most significant year since the economic liberalization of 1991. GST was simplified, labour laws updated, and the Income Tax Act revamped. But that was just the beginning of a long and arduous journey.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Chennai: On 30 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that “India has boarded the reform express". Next generation of reforms unleashed to modernize institutions and simplify governance will add momentum to the growth journey and ensure long term inclusive development, he added.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story