Fiscal consolidation

Domestic cost of borrowing for Indian firms is at least 400 basis points more compared to companies in other countries. The only way to reduce this cost? A laser focus on fiscal consolidation, experts said. The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act originally envisaged reducing the central government’s fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by 2008. This target was never met for reasons both within and beyond the control of the government. High fiscal deficit means the government is also in the market to borrow to meet its revenue shortfall. By doing so, it crowds out the private sector and causes the interest rate to rise. Post the covid-19 pandemic, the central government has done well to bring down the fiscal deficit sharply. Still, the combined deficit of the centre and states remains high. From 2026-27, the central government will move away from fixing the fiscal deficit and focus on reducing its debt as a share of GDP instead. It should lay out a clear road map to reduce its debt from the current level of 57% of GDP to less than 50% by March 2031.