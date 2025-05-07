India resilient to economic fallout from escalating tensions with Pakistan

New Delhi: India is expected to weather any economic shocks stemming from a potential escalation in tensions with Pakistan, experts said citing strong macroeconomic fundamentals and domestic consumption.

Advertisement

Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for terrorists from across the border killing several tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam area two weeks earlier.

“In a scenario of sustained escalation in localised tensions, we do not expect major disruptions to India’s economic activity because it has minimal economic relations with Pakistan,” Moody’s said in a recent report titled ‘Sovereign–South Asia’.

The global rating agency noted that India’s economic fundamentals remained solid, underpinned by robust public investment and resilient private consumption.

"Comparatively, the macroeconomic conditions in India would be stable, bolstered by moderating but still high levels of growth amid strong public investment and healthy private consumption,” Moody’s said.

Advertisement

‘Non-escalatory actions’ The ministry of defence said in a statement on Wednesday that India’s actions targeting terror bases in Pakistan were focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution,” the ministry said.

Diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated rapidly following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, prompting Pakistan to retaliate by scrapping the 1972 Simla Agreement and closing its airspace to Indian carriers.

The flare-up is the latest in a pattern of recurring confrontations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India and Pakistan have fought four wars—1947, 1965, 1971, and 1999—mostly over the disputed Kashmir region.

Advertisement

According to Moody’s, prolonged tensions with India could hamper Pakistan’s economic growth and derail its fiscal consolidation, threatening recent gains in macroeconomic stability.

Crude relief Meanwhile, cooling oil prices are expected to aid India, in a spot of relief for the economy navigating a raging global tariff war and further escalations with Pakistan.

Cheaper oil could help India save ₹45,000-50,000 crore in import bills, assuming consumption remains at 2024-25 levels, the rupee remains stable, and average global crude oil prices remain at $60-65 a barrel.

“If crude prices remain low through the year, it will ease the import bill, support the rupee, and narrow the current account deficit, while creating fiscal space for public investment,” a government official had earlier told Mint, adding that sustained low crude prices could also help curb inflation further and improve trade balances.

Advertisement

Lower inflation and savings from reduced subsidies are expected to create fiscal space for higher public spending on infrastructure, welfare, and defence.