Economy
Dominant China provides both a challenge and a blueprint, says Economic Survey
Manas Pimpalkhare 6 min read 31 Jan 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Summary
- While China’s manufacturing strength and strategic control over critical sectors continue to shape the global market, India is presented with a chance to reshape its future.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: In the Economic Survey 2025, China is mentioned 102 times, casting a long shadow over the global economic landscape. Often referred to as a “manufacturing colossus," China’s role has become a central theme, not only in India’s growth story but also in shaping the global economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less