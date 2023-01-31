India Economic Survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at slowest in three years: Report2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:32 AM IST
- The Economic Survey will be tabled in the parliament on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
MUMBAI: India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, according to a source.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×