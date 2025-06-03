Indian economy lost momentum in April after a strong show in March: Mint tracker
Of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint, five were in the red compared to three in the previous month, signalling some weakness.
The Indian economy experienced some weakness in April compared to the previous month, showed the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint in its monthly macro tracker. Muted growth in the core sector and deterioration in the trade balance weighed on the economy's overall performance.