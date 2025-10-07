Indian economy’s performance deteriorated in August on external risks: Mint tracker
Of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint, the number of indicators in red rose to eight in August compared to six in July as US tariff risks weighed on the performance of rupee and labour-intensive exports.
