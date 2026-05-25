India secures 2nd rank among EMs in April on oil-led export rebound

Even as the West Asia war and elevated crude oil prices tested global economic resilience, India strengthened its position to secure the second rank among emerging market economies in April, driven largely by a strong rebound in exports, according to Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT).
The improvement, however, came largely from higher exports of petroleum products amid rising crude prices. Strong GDP growth, robust manufacturing activity and relatively contained inflation also supported India’s performance, although stress in currency movements and stock markets remained visible.
Brazil, which emerged as the top-performing EM on the chart, gained from strong stock market and currency movement. China and Vietnam, which gave tough competition to India last month, slipped in the rankings as their currencies came under pressure amid global turbulence.