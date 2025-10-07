In charts: Trump tariffs-led external risks keep brewing troubles for India

Market pulse

The Indian stock market performance has been under strain in most months in the past year, with a significant hit taken in August. A Mint analysis of stock market capitalization data shows that it declined 2.1% month-on-month, marking the biggest decline since February. A combination of global and domestic factors has been responsible for this trend, with the most prominent among them being foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows. While the stock market has recovered from the August slump, with m-cap rising 0.5% month-on-month in September, India has continued to lag behind its EM peers. In comparison, China gained 5.9%, Brazil 5.4%, and Thailand 3.9%, among others.