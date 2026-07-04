The week in charts: high fiscal deficit, industrial production growth, weak monsoon

From India's fiscal deficit crossing 9% of the the FY27 budgeted target within the first two months, to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) posting strong growth on the back of higher electricity generation, June 2026 recording the fifth-lowest monthly rainfall, rising concerns over artificial intelligence-enabled cyber threats, and businesses continuing to grapple with the compliance and administrative burden of the goods and services tax (GST)—here is this week's news in numbers.
Early warning
India's gross fiscal deficit stood at ₹1.6 trillion, or 9.6% of the FY27 budget estimate, during April-May 2026, monthly fiscal data released on 30 June showed. This compares with just 0.9% of the FY26 provisional fiscal deficit a year earlier.
The widening was driven by an 18% year-on-year increase in total expenditure and a contraction in both net tax receipts and non-tax revenues. Excise duty collections fell 20%, following duty cuts on petrol and diesel, while higher interest payments and subsidies pushed up revenue expenditure.