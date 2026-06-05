India posts 7.7% GDP growth in FY26, lifted by strong March quarter

India’s economy grew 7.8% in the January–March period of FY26, decelerating from an upwardly revised 8% expansion in the previous quarter, lifting full-year growth to 7.7%, official data released on Friday showed.

Despite the quarterly moderation, the annual figure came in slightly above market expectations for a 7.6% expansion, cushioned by a stronger-than-anticipated January-March performance. The economy had grown 7.1% in 2024-25.

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"Real GDP (gross domestic product) has been estimated to grow by 7.7% in FY 2025-26," the ministry of statistics & programme implementation (Mospi) said, adding that nominal GDP has seen an expansion of 8.9%.

The January-March expansion was also above the 7.0% growth recorded in the year-ago quarter.

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India's real GDP was estimated to grow at 7.6% year-on-year during 2025-26, as per the second advance estimates under the new GDP series (base year 2022-23).

The gross value added (GVA), seen as a more accurate measure of underlying economic activity, grew 7.9% in the first three months of 2026, compared to a revised expansion of 7.3% in the previous quarter. GVA strips out indirect taxes and government subsidy payouts, which tend to be volatile.