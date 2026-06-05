India posts 7.7% GDP growth in FY26, lifted by strong March quarter

India’s economy grew 7.8% in the January–March period of FY26, decelerating from an upwardly revised 8% expansion in the previous quarter, lifting full-year growth to 7.7%, official data released on Friday showed.

Despite the quarterly moderation, the annual figure came in slightly above market expectations for a 7.6% expansion, cushioned by a stronger-than-anticipated January-March performance. The economy had grown 7.1% in 2024-25.

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"Real GDP (gross domestic product) has been estimated to grow by 7.7% in FY 2025-26," the ministry of statistics & programme implementation (Mospi) said, adding that nominal GDP has seen an expansion of 8.9%.

The January-March expansion was also above the 7.0% growth recorded in the year-ago quarter.

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India's real GDP was estimated to grow at 7.6% year-on-year during 2025-26, as per the second advance estimates under the new GDP series (base year 2022-23).

The gross value added (GVA), seen as a more accurate measure of underlying economic activity, grew 7.9% in the first three months of 2026, compared to a revised expansion of 7.3% in the previous quarter. GVA strips out indirect taxes and government subsidy payouts, which tend to be volatile.

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The Reserve Bank of India had projected a GDP growth of 7.6% for 2025-26. For context, India's GDP grew 6.5% in 2024-25, 9.2% in 2023-24, and 7.2% in 2022-23 and 8.7% in 2021-22, respectively— maintaining its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy through much of this run.

About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.