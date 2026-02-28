The week in charts: GDP growth, national monetization plan, IT troubles

Numbers Talk

126%: Preliminary duties which the US has imposed on the import of Indian solar modules, alleging that New Delhi has unfairly subsidized manufacturing. Washington has also set increased initial levies to 143% from 86% for Indonesia and imposed 81% for Laos.



94.5%: The five-year survival rate recorded in India’s first registry of childhood cancer survivors, which tracked 5,419 patients diagnosed before the age of 18, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia.



₹1,500 crore: The amount JSW Group announced it will invest in a steel project in Punjab’s Rajpura, which would contribute to strengthening the state’s manufacturing base and deepen the steel value chain, according to an official statement.



$30 billion: The bilateral trade target India and Brazil have aimed to reach by 2030, an increase from their current level of around $13 billion, amid expanded cooperation. India runs a trade surplus of around $1.3 billion with Brazil.



₹1.58 trillion: The size of Jharkhand’s 2026-27 state budget, up from ₹1.45 trillion in 2025-26, which includes a new scheme for women engaged in agriculture. They have set the fiscal deficit target at 2.18% of the GSDP.