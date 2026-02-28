The week in charts: GDP growth, national monetization plan, IT troubles

Losing momentum

India's economy likely grew at 7.8% during the December quarter, slowing from 8.4% in the previous quarter, due to slower growth in agriculture and the non-manufacturing industrial sectors, and government spending cuts, data released on Friday showed. GDP growth is estimated at 7.6% for 2025-26, up from 7.1% in the previous year. The GDP has been revised with an updated base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12, which has also reset growth figures for FY23-FY26, for which the statistics ministry has released data so far.