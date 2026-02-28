Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

The week in charts: GDP growth, national monetization plan, IT troubles

Rupanjal Chauhan
4 min read28 Feb 2026, 07:01 AM IST
India's economy likely grew at 7.8% during the December quarter, slowing from 8.4% in the previous quarter.
India's economy likely grew at 7.8% during the December quarter, slowing from 8.4% in the previous quarter.
Summary

In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

Gift this article

From gross domestic product (GDP) growth easing in the December quarter, to the government outlining a nearly 17 trillion asset monetization pipeline, IT stocks extending losses amid AI-driven concerns, India weighing contingency plans for crude oil imports, and a moderation in salary hikes, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.

From gross domestic product (GDP) growth easing in the December quarter, to the government outlining a nearly 17 trillion asset monetization pipeline, IT stocks extending losses amid AI-driven concerns, India weighing contingency plans for crude oil imports, and a moderation in salary hikes, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.

Losing momentum

India's economy likely grew at 7.8% during the December quarter, slowing from 8.4% in the previous quarter, due to slower growth in agriculture and the non-manufacturing industrial sectors, and government spending cuts, data released on Friday showed. GDP growth is estimated at 7.6% for 2025-26, up from 7.1% in the previous year. The GDP has been revised with an updated base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12, which has also reset growth figures for FY23-FY26, for which the statistics ministry has released data so far.

Losing momentum

India's economy likely grew at 7.8% during the December quarter, slowing from 8.4% in the previous quarter, due to slower growth in agriculture and the non-manufacturing industrial sectors, and government spending cuts, data released on Friday showed. GDP growth is estimated at 7.6% for 2025-26, up from 7.1% in the previous year. The GDP has been revised with an updated base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12, which has also reset growth figures for FY23-FY26, for which the statistics ministry has released data so far.

Also Read | Four signals flash caution as India enters FY26’s final stretch



The updated series incorporates several changes, such as the inclusion of goods and services tax (GST) data, a better method for deflation from current prices to constant prices, and the use of large-scale surveys to capture the informal economy.

Also Read | RBI broker lending rules may benefit foreign proprietary traders

Asset monetization 2.0

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 23 February unveiled the blueprint for the second phase of India’s public asset monetization programme, under which operational infrastructure such as airports, highways, and mines will be handed over to private players for a fixed tenure for redevelopment. The plan aims to mobilize a total of 16.72 trillion, including the 5.8 trillion of private investment committed over the concession period.

Prepared by government think tank Niti Aayog, the second phase is a sharp expansion from the FY22-25 plan, which mobilized 5.3 trillion, about 89% of its 6 trillion target, Mint reported. The new monetization pipeline spans 12 sectors, with highways, multimodal logistics parks and ropeways accounting for the lion’s share at 26.4%. The power sector follows with a 16.5% share, while ports, railways, coal and mining assets are also among the other major sectors in the programme.

Also Read | GDP growth likely slowed to 7.4% in Q3 amid govt spending cuts: Mint poll

Tech tremors

Concerns around the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) are rocking the information technology (IT) industry. Indian IT companies are not untouched, with the Nifty IT sharply underperforming compared to the broader market this year. A recent report by Citrini Research has added to investor unease around the impact of AI on global growth and corporate earnings. The report outlines a scenario in which rapid AI adoption boosts productivity but weakens household incomes and employment, leading to systemic economic instability by June 2028. The report also flagged Indian IT services as particularly exposed, arguing that advances in AI coding tools could reduce demand for outsourced software work and pressure pricing for companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro, further hitting the IT stocks.

Also Read | RBI’s mis-selling curb puts life insurers in focus

Numbers Talk

126%: Preliminary duties which the US has imposed on the import of Indian solar modules, alleging that New Delhi has unfairly subsidized manufacturing. Washington has also set increased initial levies to 143% from 86% for Indonesia and imposed 81% for Laos.

94.5%: The five-year survival rate recorded in India’s first registry of childhood cancer survivors, which tracked 5,419 patients diagnosed before the age of 18, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia.

1,500 crore: The amount JSW Group announced it will invest in a steel project in Punjab’s Rajpura, which would contribute to strengthening the state’s manufacturing base and deepen the steel value chain, according to an official statement.

$30 billion: The bilateral trade target India and Brazil have aimed to reach by 2030, an increase from their current level of around $13 billion, amid expanded cooperation. India runs a trade surplus of around $1.3 billion with Brazil.

1.58 trillion: The size of Jharkhand’s 2026-27 state budget, up from 1.45 trillion in 2025-26, which includes a new scheme for women engaged in agriculture. They have set the fiscal deficit target at 2.18% of the GSDP.

Also Read | India's AI and rare earths push to help attract global capital: ADB's Chatterton


Crude contingency

India is preparing backup options for crude imports amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which are driving up global oil prices and heightening concerns over supply disruptions. The government is assessing alternative shipping routes, widening its supplier base, and strengthening strategic reserves to safeguard energy security, Mint reported. Brent crude oil prices surged past $70 per barrel on 18 February after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global crude and LNG flows, for a few hours a day earlier. Following the US decision to expand its military presence in the region, Iran’s threat to close the Strait has kept oil prices elevated. India receives roughly one-third of its total crude imports through the Strait of Hormuz from suppliers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Hike hurdle

Salary increments are expected to moderate further in 2026, averaging 9.1%, according to EY’s latest Future of Pay report. Hikes declined to 9.3% in 2025 from 9.6% in 2024. While hikes are expected to moderate in 2026, global capability centres (GCCs) stand out, with increments projected to rise to 10.4% in 2026, higher than 10.2% in 2025 and 10% in 2024, supported by sustained global demand and high demand for skilled employees. Salary hikes in the life sciences and pharmaceuticals sector are also expected to see an upward momentum at 9.7% in 2026. In contrast, engineering, manufacturing, and automotive will continue to see moderation, with increments trending below previous years, reflecting cautious capex cycles, utilization pressures, and tighter margin discipline.

Also Read | India weighs social media curbs for children, but will bans work?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, contributing to its Plain Facts and Data Bites sectioRead more

ns. She focuses on transforming complex datasets into clear, engaging stories for readers. She holds a PG Diploma in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomyThe week in charts: GDP growth, national monetization plan, IT troubles

The week in charts: GDP growth, national monetization plan, IT troubles

Rupanjal Chauhan
4 min read28 Feb 2026, 07:01 AM IST
India's economy likely grew at 7.8% during the December quarter, slowing from 8.4% in the previous quarter.
India's economy likely grew at 7.8% during the December quarter, slowing from 8.4% in the previous quarter.
Summary

In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

Gift this article

From gross domestic product (GDP) growth easing in the December quarter, to the government outlining a nearly 17 trillion asset monetization pipeline, IT stocks extending losses amid AI-driven concerns, India weighing contingency plans for crude oil imports, and a moderation in salary hikes, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.

From gross domestic product (GDP) growth easing in the December quarter, to the government outlining a nearly 17 trillion asset monetization pipeline, IT stocks extending losses amid AI-driven concerns, India weighing contingency plans for crude oil imports, and a moderation in salary hikes, here’s a compilation of this week’s news in numbers.

Losing momentum

India's economy likely grew at 7.8% during the December quarter, slowing from 8.4% in the previous quarter, due to slower growth in agriculture and the non-manufacturing industrial sectors, and government spending cuts, data released on Friday showed. GDP growth is estimated at 7.6% for 2025-26, up from 7.1% in the previous year. The GDP has been revised with an updated base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12, which has also reset growth figures for FY23-FY26, for which the statistics ministry has released data so far.

Losing momentum

India's economy likely grew at 7.8% during the December quarter, slowing from 8.4% in the previous quarter, due to slower growth in agriculture and the non-manufacturing industrial sectors, and government spending cuts, data released on Friday showed. GDP growth is estimated at 7.6% for 2025-26, up from 7.1% in the previous year. The GDP has been revised with an updated base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12, which has also reset growth figures for FY23-FY26, for which the statistics ministry has released data so far.

Also Read | Four signals flash caution as India enters FY26’s final stretch



The updated series incorporates several changes, such as the inclusion of goods and services tax (GST) data, a better method for deflation from current prices to constant prices, and the use of large-scale surveys to capture the informal economy.

Also Read | RBI broker lending rules may benefit foreign proprietary traders

Asset monetization 2.0

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 23 February unveiled the blueprint for the second phase of India’s public asset monetization programme, under which operational infrastructure such as airports, highways, and mines will be handed over to private players for a fixed tenure for redevelopment. The plan aims to mobilize a total of 16.72 trillion, including the 5.8 trillion of private investment committed over the concession period.

Prepared by government think tank Niti Aayog, the second phase is a sharp expansion from the FY22-25 plan, which mobilized 5.3 trillion, about 89% of its 6 trillion target, Mint reported. The new monetization pipeline spans 12 sectors, with highways, multimodal logistics parks and ropeways accounting for the lion’s share at 26.4%. The power sector follows with a 16.5% share, while ports, railways, coal and mining assets are also among the other major sectors in the programme.

Also Read | GDP growth likely slowed to 7.4% in Q3 amid govt spending cuts: Mint poll

Tech tremors

Concerns around the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) are rocking the information technology (IT) industry. Indian IT companies are not untouched, with the Nifty IT sharply underperforming compared to the broader market this year. A recent report by Citrini Research has added to investor unease around the impact of AI on global growth and corporate earnings. The report outlines a scenario in which rapid AI adoption boosts productivity but weakens household incomes and employment, leading to systemic economic instability by June 2028. The report also flagged Indian IT services as particularly exposed, arguing that advances in AI coding tools could reduce demand for outsourced software work and pressure pricing for companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro, further hitting the IT stocks.

Also Read | RBI’s mis-selling curb puts life insurers in focus

Numbers Talk

126%: Preliminary duties which the US has imposed on the import of Indian solar modules, alleging that New Delhi has unfairly subsidized manufacturing. Washington has also set increased initial levies to 143% from 86% for Indonesia and imposed 81% for Laos.

94.5%: The five-year survival rate recorded in India’s first registry of childhood cancer survivors, which tracked 5,419 patients diagnosed before the age of 18, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia.

1,500 crore: The amount JSW Group announced it will invest in a steel project in Punjab’s Rajpura, which would contribute to strengthening the state’s manufacturing base and deepen the steel value chain, according to an official statement.

$30 billion: The bilateral trade target India and Brazil have aimed to reach by 2030, an increase from their current level of around $13 billion, amid expanded cooperation. India runs a trade surplus of around $1.3 billion with Brazil.

1.58 trillion: The size of Jharkhand’s 2026-27 state budget, up from 1.45 trillion in 2025-26, which includes a new scheme for women engaged in agriculture. They have set the fiscal deficit target at 2.18% of the GSDP.

Also Read | India's AI and rare earths push to help attract global capital: ADB's Chatterton


Crude contingency

India is preparing backup options for crude imports amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which are driving up global oil prices and heightening concerns over supply disruptions. The government is assessing alternative shipping routes, widening its supplier base, and strengthening strategic reserves to safeguard energy security, Mint reported. Brent crude oil prices surged past $70 per barrel on 18 February after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global crude and LNG flows, for a few hours a day earlier. Following the US decision to expand its military presence in the region, Iran’s threat to close the Strait has kept oil prices elevated. India receives roughly one-third of its total crude imports through the Strait of Hormuz from suppliers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Hike hurdle

Salary increments are expected to moderate further in 2026, averaging 9.1%, according to EY’s latest Future of Pay report. Hikes declined to 9.3% in 2025 from 9.6% in 2024. While hikes are expected to moderate in 2026, global capability centres (GCCs) stand out, with increments projected to rise to 10.4% in 2026, higher than 10.2% in 2025 and 10% in 2024, supported by sustained global demand and high demand for skilled employees. Salary hikes in the life sciences and pharmaceuticals sector are also expected to see an upward momentum at 9.7% in 2026. In contrast, engineering, manufacturing, and automotive will continue to see moderation, with increments trending below previous years, reflecting cautious capex cycles, utilization pressures, and tighter margin discipline.

Also Read | India weighs social media curbs for children, but will bans work?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, contributing to its Plain Facts and Data Bites sectioRead more

ns. She focuses on transforming complex datasets into clear, engaging stories for readers. She holds a PG Diploma in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomyThe week in charts: GDP growth, national monetization plan, IT troubles
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP