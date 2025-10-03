NEW DELHI: India’s economy is projected to expand near the upper end of the government’s 6.3-6.8% forecast for the current fiscal year, supported by indirect tax reforms, according to finance ministry estimates.

This follows a surprise 7.8% growth in Q1FY26, a five-quarter high that defied expectations of a slowdown, after FY25’s 6.5% expansion, the weakest pace in four years, and a heady 9.2% in FY24.

At the same time, global and domestic headwinds pose risks to the growth outlook. Steep US tariffs threaten India’s export competitiveness and geopolitical flashpoints from West Asia to Ukraine that could drive up energy costs, pose risks to the growth outlook.

The government, however, remains optimistic. Officials cite recent GST reforms, targeted public spending, and measures to boost consumption and investment as reasons they believe India could approach 7% growth this fiscal year.

Mint explains why the government is confident, and the hurdles that could still affect the trajectory.

What are global agencies forecasting for FY26?

Global agencies have offered a range of forecasts for India’s FY26 growth, reflecting both optimism and caution. Fitch Ratings is the most upbeat, projecting 6.9% growth on the back of strong momentum in services and resilient household and government spending. The Reserve Bank of India has placed its estimate slightly lower at 6.8%, citing robust consumption, investment and public spending, supported by an above-normal monsoon and rationalized GST rates.

The OECD expects 6.7%, pointing to solid domestic demand and a stable external sector. Both S&P Global and the Asian Development Bank see growth at 6.5%, with the ADB flagging the potential drag from new US tariffs on exports.

“Despite ongoing trade challenges, we remain optimistic about India’s long-term growth trajectory," said ADB country director for India Mio Oka. “The implementation of tariffs will weigh on growth, but the overall impact on GDP is expected to be contained due to India’s relatively lower exposure to the US market, increased exports to alternative markets, sustained strength in services exports, and a pickup in domestic demand," she added.

The IMF is more conservative at 6.4%, noting a benign global environment and steady domestic fundamentals. At the lower end of the spectrum, the World Bank projects 6.3%, warning that weaker exports and investment could constrain momentum.

Taken together, these projections suggest India’s growth trajectory remains strong, though still vulnerable to external shocks and policy uncertainties.

What is the government’s forecast?

Earlier this month, chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran voiced confidence in India’s growth outlook.

“I am more comfortable now in saying that we will be moving towards the upper end of this range, rather than the lower end," he said, referring to the government’s 6.3-6.8% forecast for FY26.

He cited high-frequency indicators from July and August that suggest second-quarter growth could approach 7%, following a 7.8% expansion in Q1FY26 (April-June). The Economic Survey for FY25, released in January, had projected GDP growth in the same 6.3-6.8% range.

Nageswaran also underscored the impact of the latest round of tax reforms under “GST 2.0," which he said would deliver significant gains for households and the wider economy. Taking household consumption patterns into account—the marginal propensity to consume—the effects, he argued, could ripple across sectors.

“Two to three rounds of multiplier effect…and the total impact on the economy will be even more than ₹2.5 lakh crore," he added.

India’s 2025 GST reform has pruned the tax structure to five slabs from six — nil, 3% (on gold and silver), 5%, 18%, and a new 40% demerit rate.

Levies on essentials such as household items, packaged foods, and life-saving drugs were slashed, while health insurance and basic educational materials were exempted. Rates on automobiles and cement were lowered to 18%, expected to spur consumption and ease compliance burdens, particularly for MSMEs, even as the Centre braces for a near-term revenue loss of ₹48,000 crore.

Measures such as pre-filled returns and correction of inverted duty structures aim to simplify the system further, though state-level revenue pressures and the quest for consensus in the GST Council remain key hurdles.

What are the major challenges facing India?

India’s economy, though resilient, is confronting headwinds that could derail its growth trajectory. Foremost among them is the sweeping 50% tariff imposed by the US on most Indian exports, effective 27 August.

One of the steepest levies ever on a trading partner, it has already triggered a decline in shipments to the US, hitting key sectors including textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, leather and footwear, auto components, and rice.

Merchandise exports fell sequentially to $35.10 billion in August from $37.24 billion in July, while imports fell to $61.59 billion from $64.59 billion. A year ago, in August 2024, merchandise exports stood at $32.89 billion and imports at $68.53 billion.

Energy dependence adds to the vulnerability. With more than 85% of its crude oil imported, India is highly exposed to global price swings. Geopolitical tensions—from West Asia to Ukraine—have kept prices volatile, directly affecting inflation and fiscal balances.

During Q1 FY26, crude averaged $71.92 a barrel, compared to $78.9 a barrel a year ago. Geopolitical tensions, from West Asia to Ukraine, however, have kept prices volatile, directly affecting inflation and fiscal balances.

Domestically, consumption recovery remains uneven, with formal job creation lagging behind the needs of India’s expanding workforce. Manufacturing momentum, despite government incentives, remains patchy, hindered by supply-chain bottlenecks and hesitant private investment.

How are policymakers handling the challenges?

The government is seeking to boost growth through targeted public spending, particularly on infrastructure and related sectors, while keeping fiscal deficits in check, even as state governments ramp up borrowing for capital expenditure.

At the same time, authorities are nudging the private sector to ramp up investment, supported by recent GST rate cuts and the abolition of personal income tax for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh annually—a move aimed at bolstering consumption.

Last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India’s economic resilience amid global turbulence. Speaking at an event, she credited proactive fiscal and monetary policies, structural reforms, and extensive infrastructure development for helping the country weather uncertainties.

She stressed that India’s resilience was not accidental but reflected “strong macroeconomic fundamentals, proactive fiscal and monetary policies, old structural reforms, massive infrastructure creation, both physical and digital, improved governance, and enhanced competitiveness over the last decade."

What’s working in India’s favour?

Despite global turbulence, India still carries considerable momentum. Real GDP grew a strong 7.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of FY26, powered by resilient consumption, continued government capital expenditure and a rebound in revenue spending.

Independent assessments also point to buffers that could help offset external pressures. In its latest monthly review, SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) noted that “while high-frequency indicators are showing a mixed trend and trade tariff uncertainty clouds the outlook, the government’s decision to simplify the GST structure is set to release about ₹500 billion into the economy, boosting domestic consumption." It added that “collectively, these measures help cushion the economy against softer export prospects and external headwinds."

EY India chief policy adviser DK Srivastava said, “With GST 2.0 reforms boosting disposable incomes and domestic demand, and trade diversification efforts opening new opportunities, India is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum in FY26. Strategic investments in technology and targeted policy measures will be key to translating reforms into long-term economic gains."

The finance ministry struck a similar note in its August economic review, describing India’s near-term outlook as “steady, reform-driven growth rooted in macroeconomic discipline and adaptive economic diplomacy," while warning that vigilance is needed against external shocks and global volatility.

It also stressed that the external sector remains resilient: strong service exports and remittances have offset merchandise trade deficits, while gross FDI inflows continue to rise, reinforcing India’s appeal as an investment destination.