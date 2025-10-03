Mint Explainer | Why the government is optimistic about near-7% GDP growth in FY26
India's FY26 GDP growth relies on GST 2.0 and public spending, but risks from US tariffs and crude costs loom large.
NEW DELHI: India’s economy is projected to expand near the upper end of the government’s 6.3-6.8% forecast for the current fiscal year, supported by indirect tax reforms, according to finance ministry estimates.
