What are global agencies forecasting for FY26?

Global agencies have offered a range of forecasts for India’s FY26 growth, reflecting both optimism and caution. Fitch Ratings is the most upbeat, projecting 6.9% growth on the back of strong momentum in services and resilient household and government spending. The Reserve Bank of India has placed its estimate slightly lower at 6.8%, citing robust consumption, investment and public spending, supported by an above-normal monsoon and rationalized GST rates.