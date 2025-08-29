India’s economy expanded 7.8% in April-June, the fastest pace in 5 quarters

India's economy expanded 7.8% in the April-June quarter of FY26, its fastest expansion in five quarters, beating expectations of economists, aided by strong growth in agriculture, manufacturing, construction and services sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

Advertisement

The median estimate of 22 economists in a Mint poll was for growth to moderate to 6.7% in the first quarter from a robust 7.4% in the preceding three months. The economists had projected GDP growth in the range of 6.2% to 7.0%.

Official data from the statistics ministry showed that household spending, the biggest driver of growth, grew at 7% in June, slower than the 8.3% reported in the year-ago period.

However, investments in fixed assets like factories, plant and machinery grew 7.8% in the first three months of this financial year, faster than the 6.7% growth a year ago.

Government spending, which had contracted 0.3% in the first quarter last year on account of national elections, recovered with a growth of 7.4% as the government front-loaded spending to stimulate economic growth.

Advertisement

Farm sector output recovered with a growth of 3.7%, compared to a 1.5% growth last year.

Manufacturing output grew at 7.7% in the first quarter, faster than 7.6% a year ago.

Construction output expanded 7.6%, slower than the 10.1% growth in the year ago period.

While the finance ministry had in its Economic Survey 2024-25 projected the economy would grow in the range of 6.3-6.8% in the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India's estimate was 6.5% growth for both the full year as well as for the June quarter.

Growth momentum The government is making all-out efforts to give a fresh impetus to growth momentum by augmenting domestic demand for goods and services as net exports, one of the four growth engines, remain shrouded in global trade uncertainty.

Advertisement

In this year’s budget, the government offered income tax relief for individuals, sacrificing about ₹1 trillion in direct tax revenue, to boost consumption demand. Use of technology and tax reforms in previous years boosted the central government’s revenue buoyancy which enabled it to lower income tax rates by sacrificing some of this buoyancy.

The Centre is now working with states to lower GST on mass-use consumption items and on automobiles to deliver a further growth stimulus.

The Modi government is also banking on further policy and regulatory reforms to give more heft to growth momentum. Skilling people and investing in technology have emerged as priorities for the administration to make sure the growth momentum sustains.

Also Read | RBI sees minimal impact of Trump tariffs on Indian economy: governor Malhotra

The RBI has cut the policy rate by 100 basis points since February to spur growth, and Governor Sanjay Malhotra has assured policy measures to support the economy if tariff disruptions impact growth.