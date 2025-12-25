Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
India’s economy set for a payoff phase—if external risks don't trip it up
SummaryAfter tariffs, floods and global shocks, India may be nearing a reform payoff. Economists see 2026 delivering the lagged gains of tax relief, rate cuts and regulatory changes—despite external risks.
