India’s economy set for a payoff phase—if external risks don't trip it up

NEW DELHI : Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
After a year marked by punishing US tariffs, climate-linked disruptions, and global uncertainty, India may finally be approaching a payoff phase. Economists and policymakers say 2026 could deliver the lagged benefits of tax reforms, aggressive monetary easing, and regulatory changes—placing the economy on a firmer growth footing even as external risks persist.
India’s economy grew a robust 8.2% in the September quarter, outpacing smaller peer Indonesia (5%) and the world No. 2 China (4.8%). For FY 2026, India's growth is projected at 7% or higher by the government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Normally, sustaining such momentum over a high base would be challenging. But experts argue that labour reforms, tax relief, easier credit conditions, and a planned overhaul of the customs duty regime could help India defy that pattern—provided global trade tensions do not escalate further.
The Reserve Bank of India projects a growth of about 6.75% in the first half of FY27, while the ADB expects 6.5% for the full year—over a high base of around 7.2-7.3% growth estimated for FY26. In other words, the wide expectation is that India is on a high-growth footing.
Reform momentum
RBI has already laid much of the groundwork. In 2025, it cut the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points and reduced the cash reserve ratio by 100 basis points—its most aggressive easing cycle since 2019. The central bank has also eased regulatory bottlenecks, injecting liquidity into the system.
Sachchidanand Shukla, group chief economist at Larsen & Toubro (L&T), estimates FY27 growth at 7% despite trade-war uncertainty and a high base. “A lot of the benefits of these measures accrue with a lag. That’s why FY27 looks stronger than it appears today,” he said. The measures he was referring to: income tax relief of ₹1 lakh crore and goods and services tax, or GST, rate cuts that resulted in an estimated cosnumption boost of ₹2-2.5 lakh crore.
“There are also efforts at further regulatory reforms including the labour code, nuclear energy (Shanti Bill), 100% FDI in Insurance and likely customs duty reforms going forward," Shukla said, backing up his prediction of around 7% economic growth in FY27 despite the uncertainty around trade wars and the adverse base effect.
Growth engines
This year’s expansion has been supported by a combination of a robust rural economy, tax cuts, front-loaded public capital expenditure and steady credit growth, according to the RBI, economists Mint interviewed, and multilateral agencies. Axis Bank has forecast 7.5% growth both this fiscal and next, as the benefits of monetary and fiscal easing and labour reforms become more pronounced.
Still, one engine is sputtering. Net exports have slipped into negative territory, partly due to US tariff shocks, though rising services exports have cushioned the impact of higher goods and services imports so far this year.
Trade tensions may persist into 2026, keeping uncertainty elevated, even as negotiations for a US-India trade deal continue. Meanwhile, surplus capacity in China, leading to concerns around dumping, is expected to keep imported inflation benign.
On the rupee front, since India is a net importer of goods and services, a weaker currency means a swollen import bill. Higher cost of imported fertilizers will add to Centre’s fertilizer subsidy burden unless part of the cost is passed through to farmers or its use is limited. Since oil subsidy is limited to cooking gas, the impact of higher oil import bill on the fisc will be limited.
Stepping back, GDP is calculated under the expenditure approach by adding four buckets of spending: household consumption, investment, government spending, and net exports.
Demand outlook
Lower interest burdens on home and vehicle loans, combined with tax relief, are expected to lift household consumption, which accounts for more than three-fifths of India’s GDP. Strong services output growth—over 9.2% in the first half of this fiscal—should further support momentum.
Ranen Banerjee, partner and economic advisory leader at PwC India, said the full effect of consumption-boosting measures, continued public capex, and the completion of large infrastructure projects should help sustain demand in 2026.
“The resolution of conflicts and a possible trade deal with the US can further boost the economy through lower commodity prices, as we are an importer of the same, as well as by a goods-trade boost. Given the banks continue to have progressively stronger books, there is a likelihood of private capex kick-starting in 2026 if these factors come into play,” said Banerjee.
EY India chief policy advisor D.K. Srivastava said the September quarter GDP growth data highlighted a “sectorally balanced growth profile,” where both manufacturing and the services sectors showing near equal growth of 9.1% and 9.2%, respectively, leading to an overall GDP growth of 8.2% in the September quarter.
Even on the demand side, growth was supported in a balanced way by private consumption and overall investment growing at 7.9% and 7.3% respectively in the September quarter, Srivastava said.
“The ADB has acknowledged that India is well placed to support the growth performance of Developing Asia and the Pacific region whose growth forecast for 2025 has been revised upwards by 30 basis points from 4.8% to 5.1%. Thus, Developing Asia in general and India in particular are placed as the key growth players in the global economy,” said Srivastava.
Inflation math
Consumer price inflation, which has remained below the RBI’s 2-6% target band for three consecutive months until November, is likely to inch up in the coming quarters, which could also help to normalize the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth to around 10.5-11% in the next financial year, economists said.
A return to double-digit nominal GDP growth would ease pressure on fiscal balances while supporting corporate earnings and tax buoyancy.
The RBI projects CPI inflation of 3.95% for the first half of FY27. Combined with real GDP growth of around 6.7–7%, nominal GDP growth could touch 11%, supporting tax collections.
“So if real GDP growth rate is going to be around 7% and CPI inflation around 4- 4.5%, nominal GDP growth may go back to 11% in FY27. Tax revenue collections and corporate profits will also mirror that growth rate. Even if Centre’s tax revenue growth just matches nominal GDP growth, we will be looking at a comfortable tax revenue growth of 10-11% in FY27," said L&T's Shukla.
Investment outlook
Private investment is beginning to pick up, particularly in data centres, semiconductors, renewables, power, and electric vehicles, though economists caution it is unlikely to reach the intensity seen in 2000s decade. As a result, public capital expenditure is expected to remain a key growth pillar in FY27, said Shukla.
Consumption is also set to receive multiple tailwinds. Urban demand, which had lagged, is likely to benefit from the delayed effects of interest rate cuts and fiscal measures, while rural consumption has remained resilient so far. Weather conditions will remain a key risk to this outlook.
Additional support could come from the implementation of the next pay commission award, potentially a one-time boost to consumption, as well as from the FY27 Union Budget’s focus on foreign investment, regulatory simplification and GST rationalization.
“These measures will likely expand the tax base, making FY27 another year of strong direct tax growth and reflecting the country’s sustained economic progress,” said Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.
On the indirect tax front, FY27 could also see steady revenue growth. “Coupled with the ongoing customs reforms and the streamlining of duties to support trade and manufacturing, a maturing indirect tax ecosystem is well placed to provide a stable, predictable revenue backbone for India’s growth story,” Maheshwari said.
The takeaway
Industry sentiment remains optimistic. “India is set to enter 2026 with strong momentum,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of the industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry. He pointed to strengthening private investment, firming consumption and resilient services exports.
The silver lining on trade is export diversification. Between April and November this fiscal, India’s trade deficit widened by just $2 billion–to $89 billion from $86.98 billion in the year-ago period–as services exports jumped 8.6% and merchandise exports grew 2.6%.
Expansion across destinations such as the US, China, Spain, the UAE and Hong Kong highlights India’s deeper integration into global value chains, said Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader, at professional services firm Grant Thornton Bharat.
Analysts say this diversification has helped cushion tariff shocks and reduced dependence on a narrow set of export markets.
“Overall, the data points to a resilient external sector and a maturing growth story anchored in diversification, scale and long-term competitiveness,” Mishra said.