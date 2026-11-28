India's economic activity continued its strong momentum midway into the December quarter, buoyed by consumption demand, a “gradual broadening of private investment”, and continued policy support for manufacturing, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Near-term inflation, however, is likely to remain under pressure due to an unfavourable base effect and weather-related uncertainties, including the possibility of a strong El Niño, the ministry said in its economic review for November.

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A moderation in crude oil prices to below $100 a barrel and a strengthening rupee could help contain imported inflation, if sustained, it added.

“Nevertheless, the evolving geopolitical situation, alongside uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, could weigh on the outlook,” the ministry said.

The continuing West Asia conflict and risks to the Strait of Hormuz – a vital global energy chokepoint – may keep the oil import bill and maritime freight rates volatile. “These supply-side shocks threaten to feed into broader wholesale and retail price indices in the coming months,” it said.

Still, domestic economic fundamentals and macroeconomic buffers provide India the capacity to navigate emerging challenges, the review added.

The economy is expected to have grown 7.35% in the September quarter, the ministry had said earlier, citing its nowcasting model, after a strong provisional expansion rate of 7.8% in the three months through June. India remains the world's fastest-expanding major economy, with global agencies, including the International Monetary Fund, projecting FY27 growth at 7% or higher.

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The provisional September quarter growth data will be released on Monday.

Retail inflation, however, scaled a two-year peak of 6.09% in October, breaching the upper limit of the central bank's 2% to 6% inflation tolerance band. A little more than half the items in the consumer price basket saw inflation less than 4%.

Strong demand Business activity will likely remain firm, with new orders gaining traction and input cost pressures easing, according to the review. “Domestic demand should stay supportive, with sequential momentum in vehicle sales and continued strength in rural consumption,” it said.

Meanwhile, high-frequency gauges across goods movement, tax collections, energy consumption, and freight continue to expand.

While winter crop sowing and water reserves are trailing from the levels a year before, adequate fertiliser supply bodes well for the rabi season, the ministry said.

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Industrial production grew 6.7% in September. Manufacturing activity expanded in October, bank credit to industry strengthened. The output of core infrastructure industries grew 10.9% in October from a year before, while cumulative growth between April and October stood at 6%, compared with 2.3% in the corresponding period last fiscal, the review highlighted, indicating persistence of growth momentum.

The overall balance of payments remained in surplus during the April-October period this fiscal, supported by higher net foreign direct investment and net banking capital inflows. Foreign exchange reserves remained strong at $705.3 billion as of 13 November, providing an import cover for 10 months.

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The labour market remained robust in the first half of FY27, with rising labour force participation and easing unemployment, alongside a modest shift towards regular wage/salaried employment and the secondary sector.

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