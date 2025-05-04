Economy
Indian economy can hit 6.5% growth if US trade deal finalized by Oct: Niti Aayog member Arvind Virmani
SummaryVirmani said sealing trade deals with advanced economies like the US, UK and EU will aid the Indian economy amid ongoing global uncertainty.
New Delhi: India could grow at 6.5% in FY26—defying projections—if a trade deal with the US is wrapped up in the next six months, Niti Aayog member Arvind Virmani said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more