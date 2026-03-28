From India retaining its 4% medium-term inflation target to IPO approvals nearing expiry amid market volatility, several Indian cities topping global pollution charts, a reversal in women’s exit from farm jobs, and mixed revenue growth across media and entertainment—here’s this week’s news in numbers.
The week in charts: Inflation target, IPO deadlines, polluted cities, GDP growth cut
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India retaining its 4% medium-term inflation target to IPO approvals nearing expiry amid market volatility, several Indian cities topping global pollution charts, a reversal in women’s exit from farm jobs, and mixed revenue growth across media and entertainment—here’s this week’s news in numbers.
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