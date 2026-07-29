Mint Macro Tracker: India’s macro scorecard weakens as domestic strains build

The Indian economy's scorecard weakened in June as consumer demand moderated and inflation climbed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4% target.
After a strong start to the first quarter, spending on cars, tractors and air travel lost momentum in June, while food prices accelerated. The moderation was visible across both urban and rural consumption indicators, making it important to watch whether the slowdown proves temporary or persists in the months ahead.
Production activity, meanwhile, remained firm. Core-sector growth improved and labour-intensive exports returned to double-digit growth, suggesting the softer consumption reading has not yet translated into weaker production or external demand.
Data from Mint’s macroeconomic tracker (MMT) shows that eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators fell below their one-year average range in June, up from six in May. The reading was also weaker than in February, before the West Asia war began, when five indicators were below their one-year average range.