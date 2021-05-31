Indian economy sequentially recovered in the March quarter of FY21 at a faster pace than anticipated signaling that economic activity was gathering momentum before the second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Monday showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.6% in the March quarter against 0.5% in the preceding December quarter. For the full year FY21, GDP shrank 7.3% due to the impact of the first wave of the pandemic last year as against 8% contraction estimated earlier. FY21 still remains India’s worst GDP contraction in Independent India and the first in more than forty years. In 1979-80, India’s GDP had contracted the most by 5.2% so far.

During March quarter, gross value added (GVA)—another method of measuring economic activity in the country by excluding net indirect taxes (indirect taxes-subsidies) from GDP, grew 3.7% largely due to a favourable base effect. Most economists consider GVA to be a better tool to measure production in the economy at present since backended release of food subsidies especially in the March quarter has impacted GDP estimate during the quarter.

In March quarter, manufacturing activity rebounded to grow at 6.9% against 1.7% in December quarter. Construction (14.5%) and public expenditure (2.3%) and electricity (9.1%) also recovered significantly in March quarter compared to December quarter. From the demand side, gross fixed capital formation which is an indicator of investment demand in the economy shot up in the March quarter to grow at 10.8% against 2.6% in the preceding December quarter. Private consumption demand also picked up in the March quarter recovering from a contraction of 2.8% in December quarter to grow at 2.7% in March quarter.

Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Group Research said the March quarter growth numbers benefitted from a nearly linear unlocking process from the first covid wave with upside surprise concentrated in a modest return in consumption, strong construction rebound, and manufacturing output. “Cases have tapered off in recent weeks, however in contrast to last year, the unlocking process won’t be linear, as states exercise more discretion, making the unwinding in restrictions more staggered and less predictable. Whilst awaiting a vaccination pivot, normalisation in activity is likely to be more gradual, and more evident in sequential terms as base effects prop annual comparisons," she added.

A favourable base effect led to a 56.1% growth in the eight infrastructure sectors in April, data separately released by the industry department showed. This indicates that the GDP in the first half of FY22 will be bumped up by contraction in economic activity during the same period of FY21. Though June quarter of FY22 is expected to show double digit growth despite the scarring from the second wave of the pandemic, overall economic growth in FY22 may suffer due to cautious consumer sentiment.

Most professional forecasters are now projecting less than double digit growth in FY22. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday slashed its growth projection for India for FY22 to 9.9% from 12.6% estimated in March.

Chief economic adviser in the finance ministry K Subramanian briefing reporters after the GDP data release said he believes the localized restrictions to be progressively eased and that the economic recovery will be strongly linked to the path of the pandemic. “Overall economic impact of the second wave is not likely to be very large especially given the conservative estimates in the economic survey and the Budget. However, it is difficult to give hard numbers at this moment," he added.

The Survey has estimated the economy to grow at 11% while the Budget factors in 10.5% GDP growth in FY22.

What will give some reprieve to the government on macro front is less than anticipated fiscal deficit in FY21. Data released by Controller General of Accounts on Monday showed fiscal deficit stood at 9.2% of GDP as against 9.5% of GDP estimated in the budget, largely due to better than expected revenue collections during FY21. “This may offer some flexibility for the policymakers to recalibrate the magnitude and timing of the fiscal stimulus planned for FY22," DK Srivastava, chief policy adviser at EY India said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.