The week in charts: Trade trends, unemployment rate, rural demand, and more

Diverging trends

Unemployment rate in rural India eased to 4.4% in October from 4.6% the previous month, while the urban rate inched up to 7% from 6.8%, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey. The decline in rural areas was led by women, for whom the figure was 4%, down from 4.3%. The fall in male unemployment was marginal. There has also been a small increase in the unemployment gap between rural men and women over the last three months. In contrast, the urban female unemployment rate rose to 9.7% from 9.3%, and the urban male rate rose to 6.1% from 6.0%. Overall, the country’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.2% in October.