The week in charts: Slow kharif sowing, capex caution, clean energy milestone

From kharif sowing well behind last year's levels amid uneven monsoon rains, to the IMF trimming India's FY27 growth forecast even as the country stays the fastest-growing major economy, corporate India favouring financial investments over capital expenditure, domestic air travel rebounding, and non-fossil sources briefly meeting half of India's electricity demand—here are this week's news in numbers.
Sowing setback
A delayed progress in the monsoon and a sharp rainfall deficit in June have left kharif sowing well behind last year's levels. Farmers had sown 35.08 million hectares as of 3 July, about 20.7% lower than 44.28 million hectares during the corresponding period last year, according to agriculture ministry data. That means only 31.8% of the normal kharif area had been covered by early July, compared with 40.4% a year ago.