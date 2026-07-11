The week in charts: Slow kharif sowing, capex caution, clean energy milestone

The divergence has widened since the pandemic. Growth in fixed assets slowed from an average 11% annually during FY17-FY19 to 7.5% in FY24-FY26, even as net profit rose 10% in the third quarter and 27% in the fourth quarter of FY26. Economists attribute the caution to tariff uncertainty and the West Asia conflict, though progress on trade agreements could revive investment. Net fixed assets now account for just 34% of total assets, down from 43% in 2012, while capacity utilization has remained around 75%, broadly in line with pre-pandemic levels.