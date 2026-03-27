New Delhi: India is increasingly turning to China for edible oil imports due to pricing advantages, a shift that could reshape sourcing patterns and ease cost pressures amid spiralling retail prices, according to three industry experts tracking the trend. India's retail prices of key edible oils have risen 10-15% in recent weeks.
India eyes China pivot for edible oil supplies to rein in prices
SummaryIndia's annual edible oil demand is around 26 million tonnes, with domestic production meeting only up to 40% of this.
New Delhi: India is increasingly turning to China for edible oil imports due to pricing advantages, a shift that could reshape sourcing patterns and ease cost pressures amid spiralling retail prices, according to three industry experts tracking the trend. India's retail prices of key edible oils have risen 10-15% in recent weeks.
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