India eyes China pivot for edible oil supplies to rein in prices

“This surplus has led to a highly competitive free-on-board (FOB) price of $1,100 per tonne from China,” said Pushan Sharma, director at Crisil Intelligence. "In contrast, Argentina and Brazil offered prices ranging from $1,160 to $1,170 per tonne in January 2026. Furthermore, the logistics costs associated with importing edible oil from China are lower compared to those from Argentina and Brazil. Taking advantage of this cost differential, India has started importing substantial quantities of soybean oil from China."