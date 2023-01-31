India emerging as trusted global value chain partner: President

India emerging as trusted global value chain partner: President1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:06 PM IST
President Murmu’s comments come at a time when geopolitical changes are propelling countries and large corporations to look for alternative supply chains to China. India’s position as a provider of global supply and value chains also gets enhanced with India assuming the G20 presidency this year
New Delhi: India is emerging as a stable global supply chain partner, said President Draupadi Murmu in her first address to the joint sitting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as the Budget session began.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×