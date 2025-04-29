India won the emerging market race again in FY25. Will it become a safe haven too?
SummaryUnlike previous years, India struggled to maintain its top position throughout the year, even falling to sixth rank in August and seventh in February, but a strong performance at the beginning of the year helped the country. This fiscal year, again, optimism seems to be building in favour of India.
India became the best emerging market economy in 2024-25 for the fourth consecutive year despite facing turbulence in the second half of the year due to weak exports, sliding stock market capitalization and depreciating rupee, showed the Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker.