For India’s growth outlook, how well the country is navigating the risks from the external environment to currency, stock markets, and exports will be decisive. The sharp depreciation in the rupee between October 2024 and February 2025 was likely due to a delayed easing of the central bank’s control over the currency. Nevertheless, India maintains a massive foreign exchange reserve ($686 billion as of 18 April) to address volatility in the rupee. As for stock markets, India has already outpaced the emerging markets in recovery from disruption caused by Trump’s tariffs, signalling the return of optimism to the country, even though its volatile nature could very well put India at a disadvantage, the way it did in FY25.