India outshines emerging market peers again in July, shows Mint's EM tracker

India retained its top position in Mint's Emerging Markets tracker for the eighth consecutive month in July, bolstered by a robust stock market performance. The monthly stock market capitalization surged by 4.6%, while a strong manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and easing inflation further solidified India's lead. Indonesia was the only other country with a better stock market performance, but a contraction in its manufacturing sector pulled its overall score down. India's composite score for July stood at 81.