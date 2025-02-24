India slips to fifth among emerging markets in January as weak rupee, sluggish exports weigh: Mint tracker
Summary
- China secured the first rank as it performed better than all its emerging market peers in GDP growth, exports, inflation and import cover in January. India, on the other hand, slipped from first to fifth rank.
After topping Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker in December, India slipped to the fifth place in January as a weak rupee and sluggish exports weighed on its ranking. The stock market’s underperformance added to the drag. This decline came despite India outpacing most emerging-market peers in GDP growth, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and inflation.