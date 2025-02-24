Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India slips to fifth among emerging markets in January as weak rupee, sluggish exports weigh: Mint tracker

India slips to fifth among emerging markets in January as weak rupee, sluggish exports weigh: Mint tracker

Nandita Venkatesan , Payal Bhattacharya

  • China secured the first rank as it performed better than all its emerging market peers in GDP growth, exports, inflation and import cover in January. India, on the other hand, slipped from first to fifth rank.

India’s manufacturing growth, which moderated in December, rose to a six-month high in January on the back of rising new export orders. (Image: Pixabay)
Gift this article

After topping Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker in December, India slipped to the fifth place in January as a weak rupee and sluggish exports weighed on its ranking. The stock market’s underperformance added to the drag. This decline came despite India outpacing most emerging-market peers in GDP growth, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and inflation.

After topping Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker in December, India slipped to the fifth place in January as a weak rupee and sluggish exports weighed on its ranking. The stock market’s underperformance added to the drag. This decline came despite India outpacing most emerging-market peers in GDP growth, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and inflation.

Read this | Excessive rupee volatility may impact trade, but remains a free-float currency: Finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Read this | Excessive rupee volatility may impact trade, but remains a free-float currency: Finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey

China emerged as the top performer, leading in GDP growth, export growth, inflation, and import cover—factors that more than offset its weak currency and stock market performance.

Read this | Fresh bear hug could drag the market down to 22,500

The competition among the top five (out of nine economies analyzed) remained tight.

The Philippines moved up one spot to the second place as its stock market recouped losses, while GDP growth and inflation remained favourable.

Brazil staged a strong comeback, climbing five places to third, buoyed by its currency’s resilience. The Brazilian real was the only emerging-market currency to appreciate in January, gaining 1.3% month-on-month, while others depreciated. A strong import cover further bolstered its standing.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators: real GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange rate movement, and stock market.

Read this | Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Markets are precariously poised

The rankings are provisional as the scores will get updated once all latest data is available.

Methodology note: The tracker is a monthly summary of economic activity across nine large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. The latest available data is used. On each indicator, the best-performing economy gets a score of 100, the worst one gets zero, and the others get linearly interpolated relative scores. A country's composite index score is the simple average of its seven indicator scores.

Earlier, the tracker had a 10th country, Russia, but it has been dropped temporarily as some data has not been reliably available since the war with Ukraine began.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint. She has a keen interest in simplifying public data sets to help drive sound discourse and policymaking. Her work experience spans across journalism and public health research. She was part of Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list for her work in making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.