Emerging markets race: Vietnam gains ground as India’s rupee, markets weigh on ranking

The rupee has crossed the 92-dollar mark, weakening 1.4-1.5% more from the average levels seen in January. Brent crude prices breached $100 per barrel before settling around $90. This indicates an over 30% increase this year so far, worsening the current account position by 40 basis points per 10% rise in crude oil, inflation by 30-50 basis points, and GDP growth by 15 basis points, economists estimate.