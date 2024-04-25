India ends FY24 with a hat trick as No. 1 emerging market: Mint tracker
SummaryIn 2023-24, India was on top for 10 out of 12 months, and its average monthly score in 2023-24 was the highest in the EM league table.
India has maintained its position as the best-performing emerging market (EM) economy for three consecutive fiscal years, according to a monthly Mint tracker. This achievement is underpinned by consistently high manufacturing activity, relatively controlled inflation, and lately, superior economic growth.