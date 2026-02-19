Discussions for India's full membership of IEA underway

New Delhi: Talks on India’s full membership of the International Energy Agency (IEA) are underway as part of the efforts to strengthen global energy governance, said the intergovernmental organization.

The ministers welcomed progress by countries seeking closer cooperation with the IEA, according to an IEA statement on Thursday, adding that Colombia would be the next member country, while Vietnam has joined as an associate country.

"They also welcomed recent developments in discussions with India following the Indian government’s request to become a full IEA Member," the statement said.

India first joined the IEA as an associate country in 2017. In February 2024, ministers from the IEA’s member countries agreed to start discussions with India on the government’s October 2023 request to become a full member.

“In a strong step forward for global energy governance, key countries such as Brazil, Colombia, India and Vietnam are strengthening their ties with the IEA. This puts the IEA family’s share of global energy use is at more than 80%, up from less than 40% ten years ago,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol. “With major energy issues high on the international agenda, we stand ready to support governments with the insights they need to plan for the future, helping leaders deliver on their goals of ensuring greater energy security, affordability and sustainability.”

India, the world’s third-largest crude importer, seeks to ensure energy security while pursuing its ambitious energy transition goals.

The IEA statement said the ministers noted that energy security is integral to national security, while the energy transition is important for combating climate change.

The statement comes a day after US Energy secretary Chris Wright had said that the US is not satisfied with the operations of the IEA and sought scaling back efforts to curb climate change, and rather focus on energy security for the US to remain a long-term member of the organization.

"Ministers reaffirmed the IEA’s central role in energy security. Its all-fuels and all-technologies approach, grounded in robust energy data and analysis, remains as crucial as ever, including for the shift to more domestically produced, electrified and sustainable energy systems," the statement said.

