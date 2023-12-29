India entering phase of self-sustaining expansion, says Franklin Templeton, highlights key investment themes
India's reforms could drive nominal GDP growth as high as 10 per cent annually in the coming decade, potentially making it join the ranks of the US and China by 2035, according to Franklin Templeton.
India is entering into a phase of 'self-sustaining' expansion, thanks to the reforms that have created a cycle of growth. This could drive nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth as high as 10 per cent annually in the coming decade, said a report from global investment firm Franklin Templeton.