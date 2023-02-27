India, EU differ on tech barriers to trade
- During the talks between 28 November and 2 December, negotiators discussed technical regulations, standards and conformity assessment articles, according to the Report of the Third Round of Negotiations
NEW DELHI : Negotiators from India and the European Union (EU) are yet to find common ground on the issue of technical regulations and standards that act as trade or market access barriers, an update on the latest round of talks that concluded in December showed.
