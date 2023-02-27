India, EU differ on tech barriers to trade

Anuradha R.V., partner at Clarus Law Associates said that India would benefit if the EU recognizes India’s standards in its market, making way for more Indian exports that currently face technical barriers. However, she pointed out that the proposed chapter by the EU does not cover this aspect. “Technical regulations often act as impediments to market access. To address this, the real benefit that can be expected from the TBT chapter in an FTA is when it provides for mutual recognition of standards and conformity assessment. The EU draft chapter does not provide for this and perhaps this needs further consideration by Indian industry to facilitate true market access into the EU markets," said Anuradha.