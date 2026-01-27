EU-India FTA: India's finished jewellery set for a big win in Europe
Summary
India currently enjoys a small trade advantage in gems and jewellery with the EU.
MUMBAI : The European Union’s (EU) decision to scrap import duties on Indian gems and jewellery could partly offset the impact of steep US tariffs, according to experts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story