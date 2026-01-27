India–EU FTA to boost student, skilled worker mobility as US tightens visas
Devina Sengupta 5 min read 27 Jan 2026, 08:21 pm IST
Summary
The new India-EU trade agreement facilitates better opportunities for Indian students and professionals in Europe, promoting easier access to education and work while enhancing competitiveness in various sectors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The free trade agreement inked between India and European Union (EU) is estimated to aid employment and mobility for skilled and seasonal workers from India to the 27 EU countries. Further, students heading to the EU for higher studies may now find fewer restrictions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story