Mint Explainer | Can India-EU free trade agreement avoid Mercosur deal’s fate?
Like the Mercosur deal, the India-EU FTA took two decades to fructify. It also creates a large free trade area. But the India-EU deal is much bigger. Will EU-India FTA avoid Mercosur deal’s fate?
The European Union’s (EU) recent Mercosur trade deal faces an uncertain future after the European parliament quickly referred it to the EU’s court of justice for legal opinion. Can India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) avoid a similar fate? Mint unpacks the development and compares the two deals.