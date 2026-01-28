How does India-EU FTA compare to the Mercosur deal?

Like the Mercosur deal, the India-EU FTA took two decades to fructify. It also creates a large free trade area. But the India-EU deal is much bigger. It involves 2 billion people and creates a $27 trillion market accounting for 25% of the global GDP. India has offered tariff concessions on 97.5% of imports from the EU, while the EU has dropped tariffs on 99.5% of India’s exports.