Indian shipments take costlier, longer route to Europe amid US-Iran tensions

“…the London market that is the biggest provider of War covers, has issued notices of cancellation of war risk covers under all hull policies starting yesterday (Sunday). War cover cancellations under cargo policies and those by P&I (Protection and Indemnity) Clubs are expected too. The questions that come up are: Will the war cancellation clause get triggered even for vessels that have not sailed yet, but are in various ports in the Persian Gulf? The answer is yes," said Balasundaram R., head - marine insurance at Policybazaar for Business. "Fully laden/unladen tankers inside these ports too will have no war cover after the notice period. Can war cover be reinstated on payment of additional premium? As of now, some London underwriters are offering reinstatement of war cover for this at a very steep price, that may make it totally unviable.”