India, EU race to bridge trade issues as negotiators stay back in Brussels
Dhirendra Kumar , Rhik Kundu 6 min read 16 Oct 2025, 06:08 pm IST
At the heart of the dispute lies Europe’s demand for tighter origin norms to ensure third-country goods don’t enter the bloc through India. India has fast-tracked negotiations to strike free-trade pacts even as it seeks to thrash out differences with the US after 50% tariffs on Indian goods.
New Delhi: India and the European Union have intensified efforts to finalize the long-awaited free-trade pact as New Delhi’s negotiators have stayed back in Brussels after the latest round this week to resolve one of the most contentious issues–the rules of origin, according to two people familiar with the matter.
