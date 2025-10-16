India, EU race to bridge trade issues as negotiators stay back in Brussels

India has fast-tracked negotiations to strike free-trade pacts with its large trading partners, even as it seeks to thrash out differences with the US after President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods. Bilateral trade between India and the European Union touched around $136.5 billion ( ₹11.6 lakh crore) in 2024-25, accounting for 10% of India’s global trade and making it one of the country’s largest trading partners. During this period, India exported goods worth about $75.8 billion, while imports stood at $60.7 billion.