New Delhi: India's new electric vehicle (EV) charging application will place the onus on addressing consumer grievances on charge point operators, according to two persons aware of the development. The ministry of heavy industries (MHI), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), and unified payments interface (UPI) maker National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), are currently developing the app.

Grievance redressal was discussed as a crucial part of the new unified EV charging app in consultations between government and industry, with the app likely to set up a standardized multi-tiered dispute resolution system where the onus of addressing consumer issues is on charge point operators, said one of the persons mentioned above, requesting anonymity.

Some of the common issues for EV users are the vehicle not charging despite completed transactions, and inordinate delays with refunds. Most charge point operators have refund policies in place, but consumers have still complained about the issue.

A second person aware of the developments said stakeholders had formed a steering committee, with strategic assistance and oversight from public sector undertaking BHEL and MHI. The person added that this steering committee would also discuss grievance redressal mechanisms to finalize a course of action.

The second person mentioned above said the app's pilot is likely to be tested this year, with the public rollout sometime in early 2026.

The EV charging ecosystem comprises charging infrastructure manufacturers, charge-point operators, and consumers. Charge point operators purchase and install the infrastructure and then charge consumers a fee for using it and consuming power.

The ministry of road transport and highways said in a Lok Sabha disclosure on 7 August that India had more than 29,200 public EV chargers as of 1 August. At the same time, the country has more than 70 charge point operators.

Mint reported on 28 August that the app will not collect and store personal and individual data, but only collect aggregated data, and this collected data may be released periodically.

Developing the app

One key reason for developing a unified app for EV charging was that every charge point operator asked consumers to use their own app to find stations, reserve slots, and make payments. However, not all apps worked the same, and consumers faced a variety of payment issues, leading to the government taking up the job of developing a unified app.

Now, the new unified app aims to have an additional layer of grievance redressal between in-app customer support and courts. The app is likely to involve online dispute resolution (ODR) as one of the options for consumers to raise issues, the person cited above said.

Queries sent to MHI, BHEL and NPCI remained unanswered.

Online dispute resolution digitally brings both disputing parties together to arbitrate or mediate the issue, leading to faster case disposal. ODR is generally preferred for small-value disputes, as these issues can take very long to resolve in courts.

In the case of the unified EV charging app, the consumer raising the issue and the charge point operator will jointly determine one ODR service provider, which will then arbitrate or mediate to resolve the issue, the second person cited above said.

The ODR step will come between the consumer flagging the issue to the charge point operator and the consumer taking the issue to court.

This is because the country's ODR ecosystem is also progressing. The ecosystem started taking shape during the covid pandemic, when court proceedings shifted online. Now, there are multiple ODR service providers in the country, and businesses leverage these services for expedited dispute resolution, especially for smaller-value matters.

ODR ecosystem

For instance, tenants and house owners can use ODR in rent-related disputes, which would have otherwise forced them to go to a small claims court. People usually use ODR platforms to settle smaller disputes in areas like finance, consumer goods, insurance, real estate, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The average value of disputes resolved by ODR platforms is ₹10-15 lakh, with many disputes valued much lower.

ODR in the EV charging domain can help quickly diffuse issues between consumers and charge point operators. A recent study by Tata Motors found that more than a third of the consumers were worried about unreliable public EV charging stations, making range anxiety a continuing issue.

The study found that consumers also had to "juggle" an average of 10-20 applications on their phones to locate, reserve, and pay for EV charging.