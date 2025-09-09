India's new EV charging app may put grievance redressal job on charge point operators
The government’s new platform plans to make charge point operators accountable for complaints, with online dispute resolution as a middle ground before court battles.
New Delhi: India's new electric vehicle (EV) charging application will place the onus on addressing consumer grievances on charge point operators, according to two persons aware of the development. The ministry of heavy industries (MHI), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), and unified payments interface (UPI) maker National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), are currently developing the app.